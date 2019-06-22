Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLENICE MURIEL BEACH. View Sign Obituary

BEACH, CLENICE MURIEL Entered into rest on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas. Clenice was born on October 11, 1919, the elder of two daughters in the family of Peter and Gladys (Leeming) McQueen. They lived in the community of Carluke, in Glandford Township in Wentworth County. Her younger sister, Lila Bernice, was 3 years younger. Clenice received her Junior Matriculation at Caledonia High School and subsequently graduated from Park Business College in Hamilton. She worked for National Trust from 1941-1945 and then in sales in the Pharmacy at Eaton's in Hamilton from 1947-1962. On June 20, 1953, Clenice and Victor William McBay were married and lived on a farm not far from Ancaster. Vic died on September 21, 1981. On March 1, 1984, Clenice and Bert Easton Beach were married at Marshall Memorial United Church. They lived at 104 Cumming Court, in Ancaster. Later that spring, Bert and Clenice travelled to Scotland. Bert Beach died in Hamilton on March 26, 1989. As a second time widow, Clenice continued to live at 104 Cumming Court. She enjoyed a circle of friends both in the neighbourhood and at the Church. There were regular card games, weekly morning coffee parties, activities at Marshall Memorial United Church and theatrical outings. Clenice also became a world traveller, participating in many international trips with Horizon Holidays. There were destinations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand, as well as the Canadian Arctic. In the fall of 2009, at the age of 90 years, Clenice sold her home on Cumming Court and moved to Highgate Retirement Home at 325 Fiddler's Green Road, in Ancaster. Curiously, her room number there was 104, the same as her street number on Cumming Court. In March 2015, when Clenice required more than the Highgate offered, she moved to St. Joseph's Villa, 56 Governor's Road, in Dundas. Clenice is survived by her nieces and nephews: Carolyn and her husband Jim Lumsden and their children Jim, Peter and Vicki; David Hickman and his wife Peggy and their children Danny and Kathleen; Diane and her husband Peter Friesen and their children, Lesley and Robyn; and Brian Hickman and his wife Joanna and their children Nicholas and Troy. Also survived by her stepchildren: Claudia Hudson; and Krystyna and her husband Michael Higgins. Clenice will be fondly remembered by her good friend Rev. W. Robert Johnstone and his children, Marc, Sara, Martha and Alice. Visitation will take place in the Marshall Memorial United Church (20 Gilbert Ave., Ancaster, ON L9G 1R4), at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, followed by the service in the church at 2 p.m. Interment in White Brick Cemetery, Carluke, immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.

