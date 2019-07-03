GAGNON, CLEO (nee MORAN) At Shelburne Residence on July 1, 2019, in her 79th year, Mrs. Cleo (Moran) Gagnon of Orangeville, joined her son Dale up in Heaven. She is survived by her loving husband Marcel Gagnon, two daughters Rebecca (Greg) Brenneman of Thamesford, and Samantha Gagnon of Orangeville, 4 grandchildren Amanda, Jarret (Laurin), Brett and Dylan (Brittany) Brenneman. She was predeceased by her son Dale Gagnon (1989) and her parents Michael Moran (2003) and Irene (Powers) Moran (2004). She is survived by 5 siblings, Harding (Jacqueline), Francis (Solange), Doreen Shannon (Frederick, 2015), Nelda Levesque (Roch) and Lillian Filippone. Donations may be made in memory of Cleo to the following charities, Parkinson Canada or Alzhemier Society. Funeral Service will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First Street, Orangeville, on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. with Visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Mono. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 3, 2019