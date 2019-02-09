Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLEO GIVOQUE. View Sign

GIVOQUE, CLEO Passed away peacefully in his sleep at Wellington House in Prescott, Ontario, on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at the age of 87. Cleo was husband to Annette, father to Daren, father-in-law to Silvia and loving grandfather of Gage and Tristan. Finally, at rest, Cleo will be forever remembered as a beloved Son, Brother, Husband, Father and Friend. At Cleo's request, he wanted to extend a special thank you to the Wassilyn family for all their love and support over his life time. A self-made man, owner of many businesses and graduate of the school of life, Cleo will always be remembered for getting things done and swimming against the current. At the family's request, Cremation has already taken place. A small and private "Celebration of Life Memorial Service" has completed as requested by Cleo. He asked that those that knew him remember him in life and the memories they created together. Condolences may be sent to The Givoque Family, 14 Heritage Blvd., Kemptville, ON K0G 1G0 or 613-294-0659.

