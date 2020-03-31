|
BOWERS, CLIFF Peacefully, on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his lifelong home, at the age of 93, with his wife by his side. Clifford was born and raised on L'Isle-aux-Allumettes,Chapeau, Quebec. He travelled to Toronto, Ontario, where he met the love of his life, Odalene Hall. After living in Toronto for a few years, Cliff and Odie moved to Mississauga where they raised 3 children in their family home. Beloved husband of Odie for 63 years. Loving father of Dianne (Jeff), Dorothy (Dan) and Cliff (Jane). Cherished Poppy of Ryan (Sarah), Scott (Deborah), Emma, Sarah and Madeline. Cliff will be deeply missed by all of his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Canada in Cliff's memory. A private family service will take place on Tuesday, March 31st with burial at Glen Oaks Cemetery in Oakville. The online live funeral service will begin on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 2:55 p.m. Please click on the following link. Once prompted please enter Arbor2020 as the token. http://www.distantlink.com/dlm1.html Online condolences can be left at www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 31, 2020