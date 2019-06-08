ROBILLARD, CLIFF "MICHAEL" Cliff passed away unexpectedly in Calgary, Alberta, on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the age of 56 years. Cliff is lovingly remembered by his family, the Alberta Motor Association (AMA) fleet and many close friends. He was a caring and fun individual who could be quite a jokester at times. Cliff was a rock for many and had a Heart of Gold. Donations may be made to 1835 House Recovery Acres, Calgary Society, 1835 27 Ave. SW, Calgary, Alberta T2T 1H2; website (recoveryacre.org). A Visitation will be held at Foster's Garden Chapel, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at Foster's Garden Chapel, 3220 – 4 Street NW, Calgary, Alberta (across from Queen's Park Cemetery), on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family via the website: www.fostersgardenchapel.ca FOSTER'S GARDEN CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIUM Telephone: 403-297-0888 Honoured Provider of Dignity Memorial
Published in the Toronto Star on June 8, 2019