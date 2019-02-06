GRIFFITHS, CLIFFORD ANTHONY September 18, 1939 - February 4, 2019 Passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Monday, February 4, 2019. Cliff Griffiths beloved husband of Sylvia, loving father of Kim and Randy and grandfather of Tyler. Cliff will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his entended family and many friends. Arrangements in care of Highland Funeral Home - Markham Chapel, 10 Cachet Woods Court, Markham. Visitation will be held Friday, February 8th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Highland Funeral Home - Markham Chapel on Saturday, February 9th at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior. Burial at Mount Pleasant Cemetery to follow.
