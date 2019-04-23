HOPE, CLIFFORD EDWARD September 19, 1945 - April 18, 2019 Surrounded by love, Cliff passed away April 18, 2019, at his home in Scarborough, after a long, courageous battle with ALS. Loving Husband to Millie, Dad to Cliff Jr. (Nadine), Step-dad to Sarah and Annika, Grampa to Evelyn, Garret, Jadon, Simeon, Malaya, Milo, Mathias and Stella. Loved brother-in-law of John, Robert, Muriel (Bill) and Evelyn. Predeceased by his parents Mildred and Ray and sister Carole. Cliff retired from teaching with the TDSB in 1998 and started his computer company Netcomsolutions. He made the most of each day and always said, "Thank you for today." We are thankful to the ALS Society for the equipment loans, for the care of the Palliative Team at St. Elizabeth, especially Paul, Stella, Monica and Barbara and for the prayers that have surrounded us. Arrangements are entrusted to the McEachnie Funeral Home, Pickering. Visitation there April 25th, 6:30-8:30 p.m. and a Celebration of Life at Grace Anglican Church, Markham, April 26th at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the ALS Society or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 23, 2019