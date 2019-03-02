GAMBELL, CLIFFORD GEORGE Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on February 27, 2019, in his 100th year. Cliff was a proud Veteran of WWII. He was predeceased by his wife Pat (2014). He is lovingly remembered by his 3 daughters, Patricia (Ivan) Schell, Linda (John) Kennedy and Andrea (Dean) McKechnie, his 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 12 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of the Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora. Donations in Cliff's memory may be made to the Grant a Wish Fund, Sunnybrook Foundation. The family would like to thank the staff at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, L Wing, for their loving kindness and care. A heartfelt thank you from Cliff's family to his primary nurse Jennifer and his special caregiver Ana.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2019