HADDRALL, CLIFFORD "DUKE" Clifford "Duke" Haddrall was born in 1930, the second youngest of 6 children. Raised during the depression, he had an appreciation for frugality. That made it easy to clean out his closet consisting of four shirts a suit and two pairs of "good" trousers. His parents were strict and Cliff would often tell his children that he was fortunate not to be born with a natural smile on his face as his younger brother Ralph was. The natural smile meant that Ralph was often disciplined to "wipe that smirk off your face". Oddly enough Cliff passed away in the loving atmosphere of Campbell House on January 18, 2020 with a gentle smile on his face. Cliff was a committed family man, an athlete and had an often quirky yet terrific sense of humour. He will be missed and fondly remembered by his friends, his wife of 65 years Toni, sister Morwenna, brother Ralph, son Victor, daughter Terri, daughter Shelley and son-in-law Rick, predeceased by granddaughter Jen Jen, grandaughters Heather, Danielle, Kiersten and grandson Adam. In lieu of flowers (Cliff detested anything with a scent anyway), please donate to Campbell House hospice in Collingwood, ON. A celebration of life will be held September 11, 2020. Time and location are yet to be decided upon.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020