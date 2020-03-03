|
McDOWELL, CLIFFORD HARRY September 23, 1925 - February 25, 2020 Beloved husband of Marjorie for sixty-nine years. Much-loved father and father-in-law of Peter (Pat), Nancy (Paul) and David (Kathi). Loving Grandpa to Brendon, Jeremy (Erina), Tyler and Charlotte. Cliff was predeceased by his siblings Ross, William and Gladys. Cliff was a man who was defined by his intelligence, kindness, generosity and love for his family. A lifelong resident of Toronto, Cliff graduated from Vaughan Collegiate before joining the Canadian Expeditionary Forces. Following the war, Cliff attended Shaw Business College for accounting and eventually became a Certified General Accountant in 1954, after being awarded the President's prize for obtaining the highest marks throughout Canada in the final examinations of the General Accountants Association. In 1957, Cliff joined Aeroquip (Canada) Inc. as Controller and spent the rest of his working life there, eventually becoming President, until his retirement in 1987. Throughout his life, Cliff was an avid outdoorsman and talented wood craftsman. He loved retired life and kept busy creating beautiful hand-lathed bowls, building furniture, travelling with Marjorie, volunteering and spending time with his growing family. Cliff loved reading, nature, telling corny "Dad" jokes and sharing stories. He was a great listener and always had an open ear for family and friends when they needed him. His was a life well-lived and he will be sorely missed. A private family celebration of Cliff's life will be held at a later date.
