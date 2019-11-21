Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifford James (Jim) BARNETT. View Sign Service Information Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Goodfellow's Funeral Home Parham , ON View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Goodfellow's Funeral Home Parham , ON View Map Service 1:00 PM St. James Anglican Church Parham , ON View Map Obituary

BARNETT, Clifford James (Jim) It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Clifford James "Jim" Barnett, on November 19, 2019 at the Kingston General Hospital at the age of 83 years. Jim was born in Toronto on June 18, 1936, the son of the late Clifford and Ruth Barnett. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 53 years Dorothy Barnett. Jim leaves behind his longtime partner Della Atwood, and his three children Reid (Connie), Daryl (Natalie), and Leanne (Raymond). Known as Grandpa or Papa Jim, he adored his nine grandchildren, Katrina, Campbell, Corinne, Quinn, Kelly, Trevor, Kayla, Brayden and Kyle, and was very proud of them. Jim was the eldest brother to the late Leslie (Liz), Louise (Lisle, deceased), Russell (Paula), Linda (Paul. deceased), Terry (Becky), and had numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family. Jim was active in the Anglican Church where is was a lay reader and warden at the St. James Church (Parham) and formerly at St. Mary's Church (Montreal) and St. Margaret in the Pines (Scarborough). After a 38-year career at CNR in Toronto and Montreal, Jim retired to his cottage which he built on Elbow Lake, Parham, Ontario where he lived life to the fullest with his friends Jim (deceased) and Shirl Worley and daughters Karen (Scott), Lisa (Kevin) and their families. Each winter Jim liked to spend his winters in North Fort Myers at his Florida residence where he was active in the retirement community. Jim believed strongly in being active in the community where he held leadership roles in the Kiwanis Club, ran a football league in Scarborough, was active in the Canadian Legion, Liberal Party, and the Church. He enjoyed travelling and had numerous hobbies such as fishing, bowling, and square dancing. A service will be held at St. James Anglican Church, Parham Ontario on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2-4 and also from 7-9 p.m. at the Goodfellow's Funeral Home in Parham. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Memorial Fund St. James Anglican Church, Parham.

BARNETT, Clifford James (Jim) It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Clifford James "Jim" Barnett, on November 19, 2019 at the Kingston General Hospital at the age of 83 years. Jim was born in Toronto on June 18, 1936, the son of the late Clifford and Ruth Barnett. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 53 years Dorothy Barnett. Jim leaves behind his longtime partner Della Atwood, and his three children Reid (Connie), Daryl (Natalie), and Leanne (Raymond). Known as Grandpa or Papa Jim, he adored his nine grandchildren, Katrina, Campbell, Corinne, Quinn, Kelly, Trevor, Kayla, Brayden and Kyle, and was very proud of them. Jim was the eldest brother to the late Leslie (Liz), Louise (Lisle, deceased), Russell (Paula), Linda (Paul. deceased), Terry (Becky), and had numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family. Jim was active in the Anglican Church where is was a lay reader and warden at the St. James Church (Parham) and formerly at St. Mary's Church (Montreal) and St. Margaret in the Pines (Scarborough). After a 38-year career at CNR in Toronto and Montreal, Jim retired to his cottage which he built on Elbow Lake, Parham, Ontario where he lived life to the fullest with his friends Jim (deceased) and Shirl Worley and daughters Karen (Scott), Lisa (Kevin) and their families. Each winter Jim liked to spend his winters in North Fort Myers at his Florida residence where he was active in the retirement community. Jim believed strongly in being active in the community where he held leadership roles in the Kiwanis Club, ran a football league in Scarborough, was active in the Canadian Legion, Liberal Party, and the Church. He enjoyed travelling and had numerous hobbies such as fishing, bowling, and square dancing. A service will be held at St. James Anglican Church, Parham Ontario on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2-4 and also from 7-9 p.m. at the Goodfellow's Funeral Home in Parham. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Memorial Fund St. James Anglican Church, Parham. Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close