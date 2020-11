SAUL, Clifford James January 12, 1930 – November 2, 2020 Son, brother, cousin, brother-in-law, uncle, friend and proud Bermudian passed away peacefully, on Monday, November 2, 2020 in Toronto. Please pay tribute to Clifford by taking some time to enjoy those things that he loved – have a slow meal with family or friends, go for a long walk, fly a kite, play a round of golf, or have a swim…preferably in Bermuda.



