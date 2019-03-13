Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLIFFORD KONDO. View Sign

KONDO, CLIFFORD We are heartbroken and distraught that Clifford passed away suddenly, in his 65th year, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was a devoted and thoughtful son of Sally and the late Shimeo (Slim) Kondo. Sally will miss Clifford's constant attention and caregiving and will be sadly missed by his twin brother Clayton. Family, friends and others whose lives Clifford touched may be received at the Highland Funeral Home, 3280 Sheppard Avenue East, Toronto (west of Warden Avenue), on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. followed by a memorial service in the funeral home at 1 p.m. Inurnment to take place following the service at Highland Memory Gardens, 33 Memory Gardens Lane, Willowdale, Ontario at 2 p.m. In lieu of koden, the family would appreciate donations to be made to charity of your choice.

