O'BRIEN, CLIFFORD Passed away peacefully at the Hillsdale Terrace LTC in Oshawa, on March 14, 2020. Clifford O'Brien in his 92nd year, loving husband to the late Ruth O'Brien (Peel). Cherished father of Eric James (Marie Nesbitt) O'Brien. Loving Grandfather to Sonja (O'Brien) Ruscica and Rob Ruscica, Aaron and Gina O'Brien and Colby O'Brien. Great-grandfather to Violet Ruscica and Sophia and Declan O'Brien. Clifford will be fondly remembered by many brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and close friends from Toronto, Kingston and Gananoque. The family will receive friends at the Tompkins Funeral Home, 63 Garden St., Gananoque, on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held in our Chapel on Saturday, March 21st at 11 a.m. Interment will be held in Willowbank Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario or to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Special thanks go to the nurses and staff at Hillsdale Terrace LTC. Online condolences please go to www.tompkinsfuneralhome.ca IN THE CARE OF THE TOMPKINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES 63 GARDEN ST., GANANOQUE K7G 2T8, 613-382-3088
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 17, 2020