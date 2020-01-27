Home

PATCHETT, CLIFFORD "BUD" Peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Bud, beloved husband of the late Daphne. Loving father of David (Kathy), Debbie (Ron). Loving grandfather of Mark (Angela), Michael (Lorraine), Jason (Vanessa), Erin (David), Adam (Holly). Great-grandfather of Ryleigh, Anna, Elliot, Evan, Breanna and the late Isabelle. Lovingly remembered by family and friends. A service of remembrance will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home Oakville, 64 Lakeshore Rd. W. (one block east of Kerr St.). Online condolences may be left at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 27, 2020
