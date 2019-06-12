Clifford Yukio OHASHI

Obituary

OHASHI, Clifford Yukio 1973 - 2019 Clifford passed away on May 26, 2019 at the age of 46, after a long battle with Kidney Disease. Beloved son of Gene and Jane. Younger brother of Michelle (Adam). The famiy gratefully acknowledges the extraordinary support and compassion of the doctors, nurses and staff at Brampton Civic Hospital. Memorial visitation will be held at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Rd. (east gate entrance off Mount Pleasant Rd.), on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. followed by a celebration of life service at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers or koden, donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 12, 2019
