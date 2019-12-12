Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifton Augustus YOUNG. View Sign Service Information Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen 2570 Danforth Ave Toronto , ON M4C1L3 (416)-698-3121 Obituary

YOUNG, Clifton Augustus Clifton Augustus Young was born into this world on January 23, 1949 and peacefully, surrounded by family, Clifton left this earth to meet his creator, on December 3, 2019 in his 70th year of life. Beloved husband of Elizabeth for 37 years. Loving father to Celeste, Clarissa Young and the late Madeline Young. Brother to: Marlene, Dannie, Cynthia, Raymond, Sunny-Julian, Cleveland, Ansill and the late; Glendor, Evan and Michael. All children of Sydney Augustus and Eldica Edwards Young. Clifton was born in Trinidad and resided in Canada since 1974. Along the way Clifton created many memories with both family and friends. Clifton served his community in many ways, he took his passion for cooking and shared it with them. He cooked for Grant AME Church, volunteered at the soup kitchen in The Caribbean Catholic Church, and served the sick and shut-in with awesome recipes that made their taste buds dance a jig. Friends, Family, residents and customers would all proclaim he had the best black (rum) cake, pone, sweet bread, wontons and don't forget that home-made pizza or bread. Clifton always kept a smile on his face and joke in his pocket. Clifton's laugh was infectious and always showed compassion to others. He was famous for just because gifts, phone calls or meal deliveries. He joyfully schooled many on the bowling lanes and on the dance floor; with a fierce curve ball and moves for days. Clifton will be missed, Friends and Family to be welcomed to the Giffen-Mack Danforth Funeral Home, 2570 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M4C 1L3, 416-698-3121, for a Celebration of Life Visitation on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Celebration of Life visitation to take place on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10-10:45 a.m. at Grant AME Church, 2029 Gerrard St. E., Until time of service at 11am. Interment to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. As per the family request, please honour Clifton by wearing white.



