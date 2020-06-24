ELLIS, CLIVE JOSEPH June 24, 1935 - March 6, 2020 Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, March 6, 2020. He is survived by his older sister Sheila Ellis, and will be greatly missed by all of us who simply knew him as: Uncle Clive. Clive was a fiercely proud Montrealer, a native Westmounter, BBQ chicken connoisseur and passionate sports fan. He worked for Herbert A. Watts advertising in Montreal before relocating to Toronto in 1977. His heart was always in Montreal. He would often reminisce about his childhood, and how he used to walk Chuck 'The Rifleman's' dog, and deliver his newspaper, when playing baseball for the Montreal Royals in the 1950s. He also would've been greatly honoured to know that he passed away the same night as one of his other sports idols: 'The Pocket Rocket' as they now both now ascend to that big Forum in the sky. Sadly, many of the people who Clive loved dearly preceded him in death, most notably his partner Catherine Lane and his younger sister Pamela Ellis Taylor, and then his older sister, Sheila Ellis.. Uncle Clive now leaves those of us who loved him with many warm memories of his many madcap antics, and all those delicious chocolate-marshmallow sundaes. His unique and playful spirit will be forever missed by all those who cherished and loved their Uncle Clive.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store