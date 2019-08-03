Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLUNIS WAYNE MCKEAN. View Sign Obituary

MCKEAN, CLUNIS WAYNE A greatly loved husband, father, uncle, brother, grandfather, father-in-law and friend, left us far too soon at home during the early morning hours on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was 75 years old. Born in Collingwood, Ontario, on May 11, 1944, he was the 2nd eldest son of Noreen and Grenville McKean, brother of Jim (d. 2006), Bob, Leon (d. 2019), Floreen (d. 2018), Dale and Carl. As an 18-year-old, Dad left Collingwood for Toronto, where he would eventually meet his future wife, Penny Jones. They married on June 25, 1966 and had three children (Jeff, Ryan and Erin). Dad would regularly return to Collingwood, his young family in tow, to reunite with his parents, brothers and beloved sisters-in-law (Ann, Rita, Carol (d. 2018), Mary and Joanne). The warmth of home was not just something he returned to, but that he carried with him. A quietly sentimental family man, his love, laughter, generosity and easy-going nature, brought people into his circle of family and friendship. His sense of fatherhood was without bounds. He adored his children, daughter-in-law, Simona, son-in-law, Matt, and was a constant source of support, encouragement, wisdom and humour. The arrival of his four grandchildren (Liam, Miša, Atticus and Eavan) for whom he was tremendously proud, brought further love and laughter into his life. A country-boy at heart, many of Dad's happiest moments were spent with Mom, who had a mutual love for music and dancing. They could often be found spinning gracefully on the dance floor, canoeing with family on camping trips, globetrotting and planning the next adventure. Dad worked for many years in the automotive industry as a Registered Industrial Accountant, but also took time to relax at the family cottage in the Kawartha's. His creativity and love for woodworking would find many projects, including sheds, decks, docks and eventually a cottage renovation. In later years, Dad could be found dockside at "anchor hour" in his hand-made Muskoka chair, firing up the barbecue, taking mom for a boat tour on Beaver Lake after dinner, or walking his black lab, Murphy. To the man who always greeted you with a smile and left you with a hug, we say our goodbyes. He will be missed more than he would have ever believed. His passing changes us all forever, as we move forward with him in our hearts and memories. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday August 24, 2019, at Christ First Church, 1700 Mazo Cres. Mississauga, ON L5J 1Y8. Service at 2 p.m., reception to follow at 3 p.m. Contributions in Wayne's memory can be made to The Farley Foundation at

