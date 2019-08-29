CUFF, CLUNY ROLAND With the stars shining bright on the evening of August 22, 2019, his 73-year-old heart finally gave out despite the valiant efforts of the wonderful team at Markham Stouffville Hospital. He leaves his partner of 33 years, Anne Savoie, son Adam (Megan) and grandsons Tyler and Matthew and son Rodger (Leslie) and grandson Turner and granddaughter Kali. Predeceased by his brothers Randolph (Dolf) and Wilbert (Bert). Left to remember him are wonderful sisters-in-law Joan and Annette and many close and special nieces and nephews Yvonne, Jerry, Rona, Tracy, Wendy, Randy and their families. Also left to remember him are many cousins in his native Newfoundland, as well as lifelong friends and golfing buddies Paul, Roger, Jack, Billy, Bob, Dave L., Dave B., Al and Ray who passed away August 11th. He loved his buddies, friends and neighbours, golf, scotch, photography, his pets, nature and the blues (not necessarily in that order) and kept his great sense of humour, right to the end. At his request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. A celebration of life is planned for the future. He simply asked for his ashes to be scattered on his favourite golf course. In his honour, continue to be good to your family, friends and community. A special thank you to the critical care and cardiology departments of Markham Stouffville Hospital who took such good care of him during his many and lengthy stays since January and all the CCAC nurses who cared for him at home. They truly are Heroes. Memorial Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation can be arranged through O'Neill Funeral Home, Stouffville, 905-642-2855.

