ROBINSON, CLYDE ROSS January 28, 1927 - April 8, 2019 Passed away peacefully at 92 years of age at the Leaside Retirement Residence. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Margaret Louise (Milligan); parents, Edward Glendenning Robinson and Ida Mae (Curtis); siblings, Patricia, Glen (Sonny) and Joyce. Clyde is survived by his children, Clyde (Suzanne), Louise and Ross. Clyde was Grampa to Cory, Leigh, Ryan, Abbigail (Jesse), Piper and Great-grampa to Ava. Clyde lived most of his life in Toronto. He worked as a package designer and was very well respected in the industry. His neighbours on McRae Drive, friends at Caledon Lake and the Leaside Retirement Residence can attest to his unselfishness in helping with carpentry, plumbing, electrical and any other "fix it" needs. He was with the Leaside Lions for 40 years and was awarded the prestigious Melvin Jones award which is the highest honour given in the Lion's organization and the only recipient in the first 68 years of the Leaside Lions. In whatever Clyde did he always had a smile on his face and a joke to tell. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) for the Celebration of Clyde's life on Saturday, April 13th at 1:00 p.m. Clyde will be sadly missed by many. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Scott Mission. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2019