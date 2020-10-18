1/1
KATHERINE COLTART CND
COLTART, CND, KATHERINE Passed away peacefully at Residence Bon-Secours, Montreal, on October 14, 2020. Born in Hamilton, ON, Katherine was the daughter of the late John Coltart and Gladys McCallum. She will be greatly missed by her twin sister Marjorie Randal and her cherished nephews and nieces, her CND family and many good friends. After a 35-year career as teacher and school principal in the Hamilton area, Katherine entered the Congregation of Notre Dame and made her religious profession in 1990. She taught in several schools in the Montreal area, eventually becoming a pastoral animator in the schools. Katherine was then responsible for the religious education program at St. Patrick's Basilica in Montreal for many years where she received the Monsignor Breen Medal in 2011 in recognition of her contribution to the parish. When her health no longer permitted active involvement, Katherine continued her lifelong dedication to education by committing herself to the mission of prayer for catechists and the children they teach. Due to COVID-19, the wake and funeral service will be held at a later date. Any donation to her memory can be made to St. Patrick's Basilica Soup Kitchen. Rest in Peace, Katherine.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 18, 2020.
