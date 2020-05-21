Cody Alain Langille, 40 years young, of Toronto, ON, passed away quietly while at home on May 6, 2020. Born January 23, 1980, son of Connie Langille. Cody was loved by his siblings, Yvette, Jesse (Abraham) and Janet; cousins, Kim Madill (Graeme), their children Kate and Kyla, and Randy Madill (Kayla), their children, Grace and Jacob; aunt Chris and uncle Reg Madill, aunt Joyce Madill, uncles Chuck Babcock and Noe Santa Maria.



Cody made his career in hair and makeup and has a legacy of creative work spanning nearly two decades. He saw beauty in everything. If you are lucky, your phone is full of pictures of outfits, stunning makeup and wigs(!), DIYs and vignettes. Cody was effortlessly generous with his time and talent. He recognized your fabulous so clearly, all he had to do was make a few adjustments so that you could see it in yourself.



His family and friends will miss his ability to make every moment an occasion. He gave light and life - brought us up to his level of enthusiasm for things like the perfect coffee, a kids' talent show or a curb find. In his presence, you could catwalk, dance and sing - often for the first time. Nothing and no one was too insignificant to be made special in his eyes.



His huge heart made him fierce, proud and strong. His deep, contagious laughter and relentless love and support was your reward for being with him.



His irreplaceable life energy will forever live in our hearts.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The 519 Community Center to help support the Glad Day Lit Emergency Survival Fund, as this was a favourite of Cody's. A visitation will be held at Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel on Monday May 25th between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. Please contact Yvette at 647-896-9509 to be included on the guest list. Please note that social distancing protocols will be in place and observed as set in place by Provincial government.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store