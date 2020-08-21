HERNANDEZ, Cole Marcus Matthew It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Cole Hernandez. God called Cole peacefully on August 8, 2020 at home under the loving and dedicated care of his parents, family and friends. He was the cherished son of Marcus and Michelle Hernandez, and his beloved grandparents Myrtle Hodge, Rawle and Maralyn Small, Matthew Hernandez and his wife, the late Eastlyn. He fought a courageous battle with leukemia, and wore a badge of bravery until he passed away. Cole will be forever missed and loved by his Mama and Dada. For Funeral details and Covid-19 protocols, please visit delmorofuneralhome.com