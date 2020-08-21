1/1
Cole Marcus Matthew HERNANDEZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HERNANDEZ, Cole Marcus Matthew It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Cole Hernandez. God called Cole peacefully on August 8, 2020 at home under the loving and dedicated care of his parents, family and friends. He was the cherished son of Marcus and Michelle Hernandez, and his beloved grandparents Myrtle Hodge, Rawle and Maralyn Small, Matthew Hernandez and his wife, the late Eastlyn. He fought a courageous battle with leukemia, and wore a badge of bravery until he passed away. Cole will be forever missed and loved by his Mama and Dada. For Funeral details and Covid-19 protocols, please visit delmorofuneralhome.com 


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delmoro Funeral Home
61 Beverly Hills Drive
North York, ON M3L1A2
4162494499
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Delmoro Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved