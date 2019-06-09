NOVAR, Colene Peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019, with her husband Malcolm Novar by her side, at the Ian Anderson House. Colene, beloved wife of Malcolm. Cherished and loving mother of Andrea and her husband Erwin. Loving daughter of the late Pauline and Vern Baker. Older sister of the late Darwin and is survived by her older brother Wally. Colene was a dedicated teacher with the Peel District School Board for many years. She followed her dreams of becoming a pilot and an accomplished pianist. She will always be remembered by her family and friends. Visitation will be held at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville (at Dundas), on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 5:00-6:00 p.m. followed by a service in the chapel at 6:00 p.m. A private cremation to follow. Online condolences may be shared through www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 9, 2019