FAIRN, COLIN BENJAMIN Passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019 in his 92nd year with loving family by his side. Beloved husband to Polly (Mackinnon) for almost 66 years. Loving father of Nancy (Randy), Bruce (Judy) and Sandy. Cherished grandfather of Alex (Liz), Megan, Farran and Ben, and great-grandfather of Lyla. Born in Moschelle, Nova Scotia to Herbert and Freda (Rice) Fairn. He had a long distinguished career as an engineer specializing in marine construction. He was passionate about his work, working right up to his final days. Colin was a brilliant man who was respected and valued by his wide circle of friends and colleagues. His vast wisdom was combined with humility and humour. Colin's compassion towards others and extreme unselfishness taught us the true priorities of life. His family was everything to him, and he was an amazing father and grandfather. He sharing of life stories created cherished memories for his children and grandchildren. We will miss him forever but grateful for all the years we was our trusted leader, mentor and role model. He will always be an inspiration for us. Per Colin's wishes, his ashes will be returned to Moschelle for a private family service. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation are appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019