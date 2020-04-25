CHENG, Colin Chi Ming Colin Chi Ming Cheng was born December 1, 1932 in Zhongshan, Guangdong, the fourth of seven brothers and sisters. In 1936, he moved with his family to Hong Kong during the Japanese occupation of China. There, his parents opened a porcelain and antique shop and he received an Irish Jesuit education at Wah Yan college in Kowloon, serendipitously located adjacent to Maryknoll Convent School. It was there that he was introduced to the love of his life, Rosemary Ng, by her older brothers, Anthony and Peter. Colin and Rosemary were married for 48 years until her death in 2009. Following high school, Colin studied architecture at the University of Hong Kong after which he designed public housing for the Hong Kong government. Thereafter, he lived and studied in Australia for two years where he obtained a Master of Architecture at the University of Melbourne. In 1972, following much of Rosemary's family, Colin moved his own family to Vancouver where he worked for 30 years as a Director in the family property business, Allied Holdings, involving himself in numerous residential and commercial projects in British Columbia. In Vancouver, Colin and Rosemary raised their four children on 48th Avenue and Granville Street, attending church at Saints Peter and Paul (where he sang hymns loudly every Sunday). He enjoyed political commentary on TV, reading books on science and playing mahjong. Colin was known for his gentle and compassionate spirit, and for frequently treating his family and friends to the best Chinese and Continental restaurants in Vancouver and Toronto. He adored all his children and grandchildren, and they adored him also. Following Rosemary's death, and as his health grew weaker, Colin moved to Toronto in 2016 to be closer to his sons and grandchildren. He lived for a period with Ron and his wife Julia, before moving into Briton House on Yonge and Eglinton. Colin passed peacefully on the afternoon of April 22, 2020 at St. Michaels Hospital with Stephen, Ron and Julia at his side. He is survived by his siblings Fanny, Vincent and Bik Fong and his 4 children, Amy (Rusung), Andrew, Stephen (Annie), Ron (Julia) and 8 grandchildren, Joelle, James, Sara, Maddy, Isabel, Megan, Audrey and Dylan. Due to the current situation, there will be a small funeral service for immediate family only at R.S. Kane Funeral Home on Sunday, April 26th. The family plans to have a memorial in Vancouver at a later date where Colin will be laid to rest with Rosemary at Ocean View Cemetery in Burnaby, BC. In lieu of flowers, please send your donations to http://donate.sunnybrook.ca/tribute. Online Tributes at www.rskane.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.