Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Trinity Anglican Church 115 Charlotte Street Saint John , NB View Map Funeral service 1:30 PM Trinity Anglican Church 115 Charlotte Street Saint John , NB View Map Obituary

IRVING, COLIN DARGARVEL The death of Colin Irving occurred in Toronto, ON, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Born in Saint John, NB, on June 19, 1963, he was the son of Mr. John E. (Jack) and Mrs. Suzanne (Farrer) Irving. He is survived by his mother Suzanne, his brother John and his wife Elizabeth, his sister Anne and her husband John Oxley, five nephews, one niece and many friends. Colin was predeceased by his father Jack and his grandparents, Dr. Isaac Keillor Farrer and Marjorie (Matheson) Farrer and Kenneth Colin Irving and Harriet (MacNarin) Irving. Colin was an honours graduate of Saint John High School, Class of 1983. He attended Saint Mary's University in Halifax, NS and Pepperdine University in Malibu, California. His career focused on the television and film industry. After living in Los Angeles, he returned home to Canada and resided in Toronto, ON. While he was a private person, he was known for his larger than life personality and his ability to light up a room. He had a love of music and the guitar. Colin was extremely proud of his volunteer work and gave his time to many charitable and community activities. In recent years, he dedicated his time to those in need. In particular, he spent many hours volunteering in the Oncology Department at Sunnybrook Hospital and the Emergency Department at St. Michael's Hospital. His meaningful contributions helped many patients. Visitation will be held at Trinity Anglican Church, 115 Charlotte Street, Saint John, NB, on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted at Trinity Anglican Church at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019. A private family interment is planned. Arrangements are under the care of Brenan's Funeral Home, 111 Paradise Row, Saint John, NB (506-634-7424). In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Colin may be made to, either Sunnybrook Hospital or St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto, ON, or the charity of the donor's choice. Online donations and condolences may be made at:

IRVING, COLIN DARGARVEL The death of Colin Irving occurred in Toronto, ON, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Born in Saint John, NB, on June 19, 1963, he was the son of Mr. John E. (Jack) and Mrs. Suzanne (Farrer) Irving. He is survived by his mother Suzanne, his brother John and his wife Elizabeth, his sister Anne and her husband John Oxley, five nephews, one niece and many friends. Colin was predeceased by his father Jack and his grandparents, Dr. Isaac Keillor Farrer and Marjorie (Matheson) Farrer and Kenneth Colin Irving and Harriet (MacNarin) Irving. Colin was an honours graduate of Saint John High School, Class of 1983. He attended Saint Mary's University in Halifax, NS and Pepperdine University in Malibu, California. His career focused on the television and film industry. After living in Los Angeles, he returned home to Canada and resided in Toronto, ON. While he was a private person, he was known for his larger than life personality and his ability to light up a room. He had a love of music and the guitar. Colin was extremely proud of his volunteer work and gave his time to many charitable and community activities. In recent years, he dedicated his time to those in need. In particular, he spent many hours volunteering in the Oncology Department at Sunnybrook Hospital and the Emergency Department at St. Michael's Hospital. His meaningful contributions helped many patients. Visitation will be held at Trinity Anglican Church, 115 Charlotte Street, Saint John, NB, on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted at Trinity Anglican Church at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019. A private family interment is planned. Arrangements are under the care of Brenan's Funeral Home, 111 Paradise Row, Saint John, NB (506-634-7424). In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Colin may be made to, either Sunnybrook Hospital or St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto, ON, or the charity of the donor's choice. Online donations and condolences may be made at: www.brenansfh.com Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close