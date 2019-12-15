ANDERSON, Colin Dickson Passed away on December 10, 2019 at Toronto General Hospital, aged 62. Beloved husband of Cheryl, father of Blair and Wyatt. Dear brother of Gavin (Vicki), Peggy (deceased) and Ian (Tracey). Son of June and James Anderson. Colin was born and raised in Lachine, Quebec. He attended the University of Prince Edward Island and graduated from Concordia University where he captained the Stingers football team. He is named to the Concordia Sports Hall of Fame. Colin's work in beverage alcohol sales included positions at Amstel Brewery, Premium Beer Company, Corby Distilleries and Brick Brewery. Kind and generous to all, he cultivated a vast circle of friends over the years. We will never know anyone funnier. A Service to remember Colin will be held at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 3 p.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation, Movement Disorders Clinic Research Fund. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 15, 2019