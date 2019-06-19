FITCH, COLIN Peacefully at home on June 16, 2019, Colin Fitch passed away, in his 75th year. Beloved husband for 29 years to Kathy (nee Page). Loving father of Michael and Sara. Loving brother of Maureen and Valerie Finhert (Bob). Colin will be sadly missed by several nieces, nephews, in-laws and many friends. He was an avid golf and hockey fan and his dedication to the Toronto Maple Leafs never waivered. His sense of humour and his endless stories will be remembered always. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Thursday, June 20th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, June 21st at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 19, 2019