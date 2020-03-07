|
BARRAND, COLIN FRASER December 22, 1937-February 26, 2020 Passed away suddenly at Sunnybrook Hospital, with family by his side. Born in Toronto to Fraser and Agnes Barrand, predeceased by brother Ronny Barrand and sister Betty Adams. Colin was proud of his 35-year career with the City of Scarborough, but even prouder of being a father and grandfather. He leaves behind wife Edith Mae (Vousden), daughters, Kelly Hudson (Stephen), Christine Elliott (Dave), sons, Patrick Barrand, Daniel Barrand and Edith's children, who he thought of as his own, Lucy Roberts (deceased), Tim Vousden (Suzanne), Tracy Welsh (Paul), Randy Vousden (Sharon) and Eric Vousden (Tina). His kind and gentle manner will be missed by all who knew him, as well as his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. It was Colin's wish not to have a funeral, but a Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, April 19, 2020 from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m., at Westney Gardens, 1010 Westney Rd. N., Ajax, ON.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020