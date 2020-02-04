|
MacKENZIE, COLIN GLEN Peacefully, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, Colin passed away in Ottawa, at the age of 90. He was the last of the 9 children of Alex and Alice MacKenzie of Renfrew. Colin was married to Frances (Russo) for 59 years and leaves their precious son Harland, of Oakville. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Colin was a faithful Royal Bank employee who retired as a Vice-President at Head Office, Montreal, after 38 years of service. Colin was well known for his original sense of humour. His play-on-words was unique and caught only by a few with alertness. Visitation will be held at McPhail & Perkins Funeral Home, 85 Munroe Ave. E., Renfrew, on Saturday, May 9, 2020, from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Donations in his memory can be made to the Dementia Society of Ottawa & Renfrew County, 1750 Russell Rd., Ste. 1742, Ottawa, ON, K1G 5Z6. No flowers please. Condolences or donations may be made at www.mcphailandperkins.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 4, 2020