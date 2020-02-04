Home

POWERED BY

Services
McPhail & Perkins Funeral Home
85 Munro Avenue
Renfrew, ON K7V 3K2
(613) 432-2866
Visitation
Saturday, May 9, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
McPhail & Perkins Funeral Home
85 Munro Avenue
Renfrew, ON K7V 3K2
Funeral service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
11:00 AM
McPhail & Perkins Funeral Home
85 Munro Avenue
Renfrew, ON K7V 3K2
Resources
More Obituaries for COLIN MacKENZIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

COLIN GLEN MacKENZIE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
COLIN GLEN MacKENZIE Obituary
MacKENZIE, COLIN GLEN Peacefully, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, Colin passed away in Ottawa, at the age of 90. He was the last of the 9 children of Alex and Alice MacKenzie of Renfrew. Colin was married to Frances (Russo) for 59 years and leaves their precious son Harland, of Oakville. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Colin was a faithful Royal Bank employee who retired as a Vice-President at Head Office, Montreal, after 38 years of service. Colin was well known for his original sense of humour. His play-on-words was unique and caught only by a few with alertness. Visitation will be held at McPhail & Perkins Funeral Home, 85 Munroe Ave. E., Renfrew, on Saturday, May 9, 2020, from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Donations in his memory can be made to the Dementia Society of Ottawa & Renfrew County, 1750 Russell Rd., Ste. 1742, Ottawa, ON, K1G 5Z6. No flowers please. Condolences or donations may be made at www.mcphailandperkins.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of COLIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -