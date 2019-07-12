JEMISON, COLIN We're sad to announce the passing of our father, Colin Jemison, who died peacefully this past Wednesday at Michael Garron Hospital. He was 89. Dad was predeceased by our mother, Jean Jemison, who died a few days before Christmas in 2013. Mum and Dad met and fell in love in Sunderland, in North East England, where they were married in 1954. He was absolutely devoted to her for their over 60 years together. "She was one hell of a woman," he would say. "I miss her so much." Colin is survived by his daughter, Lynn Marsh (Fergus Marsh); son, Roy Jemison (Diane Kashton); grandsons, Luke Marsh, Nolan Jemison (Jill Pierrepont), Kyle Jemison (Suzanne Jemison) and Phil McGregor (Tracy MacGregor); and great-grandchildren Nikki and Colin Jemison and Jaimie and Owen McGregor. After an early career as a whiskey distillery inspector for the British government, Colin ran a paint laboratory for ICI in Billingham Co., Durham, work he travelled to and from daily on a bicycle. Moving with the family to Canada in 1967, he took a job with CIL in Toronto, where he first learned to drive a car. In the 1970's, he became the Borough of Scarborough's first pollution control officer, protecting the city's ravines waterways, a career he remained in until retirement. Mum and Dad loved gardening and listening to music together, and travelling the world while they were still able. Dad never missed a chance to tell his children he loved them, a gift for which we will forever be grateful. We loved him too. He will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 1 - 2 p.m., followed by the Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Donations in his memory may be made to the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre Campaign.

