COLIN MASSON

MASSON, COLIN Passed away on July 14, 2020, at Chartwell Brant Nursing Home. Born in Aberdeen, Scotland, and a longtime resident of Weston, ON. Colin was the beloved husband of Helen Walls Masson (65 years) and loving father of Paul (Margaret), Colin (Lynn) and Neil (Keely). Loving grandfather of Riley, William Masson, Jessica Demko and Joshua (Kinsley) Demkowich. Loving great-grandpa to Parker, Mikayla, Spencer, Dante, Declan, Leland and Copeland. Dear brother-in-law of Terry Weir (deceased), Rita and Bill Duckitt (deceased) and Jean Swift. Missed by nieces and nephews Barbara Duckitt (Steve Coughlin), Lesley (Darren) Martel and Laura Swift, Steven (Myra), Dennis Richardson and Lynn Ather and their families, plus many friends. Colin was a longtime employee of Atomic Energy of Canada and volunteered for 20+ years on the executive of the North York Hockey League. Special thanks to Dr. Singh and the wonderful staff at Chartwell Brant for their care and compassion. A private family interment is planned.



