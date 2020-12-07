1/1
COLIN MICHAEL SMART
SMART, COLIN MICHAEL Passed away suddenly on December 3, 2020 due to a massive heart attack at the age of 72. Predeceased by his wife Georgia in 2019. Colin leaves behind his children Michael (Lori), Dana (Ludwig) and Debbie (Crystal); his grandchildren Jack, Andrew, Shannon, Ashton, Spencer, Taylor and Brian; his brothers Ron (Elaine), and Leslie (Cathy); and his nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Predeceased by his parents George and Isobel, his brother Allan "Bob" (Cloe) and his sister Isobel. Colin worked for the Toronto Star for 37 years. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him, and will be remembered as a wonderful, warm, kind and caring friend, brother and father. Cremation has taken place and a private memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to www.aChild.ca or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be made at lounsburyfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2020.
