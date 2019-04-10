NEEDHAM, Colin July 13, 1927 - April 7, 2019 Colin passed away peacefully at the age of 91. He will be fondly remembered by family and friends. Colin's true passions were photography, watercolours, and fitness. He was a kind soul who would put a smile on everyone's face with his jokes and spontaneous bursts of song. The celebration of Colin's life will be held at the Simple Alternative, 275 Lesmill Road, Toronto, on Friday, April 12th at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to North York General Hospital.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colin NEEDHAM.
The Simple Alternatives Funeral Centres
275 Lesmill Road
North York, ON M3B 2V1
(416) 441-1580
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 10, 2019