HINES, COLIN OSWALD June 4, 1927 – August 30, 2020 Dr. Colin O. Hines was an atmospheric physicist and mathematician. His 1960 paper, Internal Atmospheric Gravity Waves at Ionospheric Heights, was seminal: Hines was a driver in the early decades of gravity wave research, and his work continues to influence current research in the field. For 68 years, Colin was the loving husband of Bernice (predeceased). He was a devoted father to David (Lynette), Michael (Rena), Margot Lynn, and Karen (Blake), and grandad to Jade and Becky – all of whom will miss him deeply. Colin's career took him to Cambridge, England, where he earned his PhD; to Ottawa, where he worked for the Defence Research Board; to the universities of Ottawa, Chicago, and Toronto, where he was professor and continued his research; to NASA's Goddard Space Flight Centre in Maryland; and to the world-renowned Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, where he was Head of Aeronomy. He was highly regarded in the scientific community and very special to many of his scientific colleagues, who remember him with fondness and gratitude. In 2001, Colin received an honorary Doctor of Science degree from York University for his work in its space program. In 2013, he was a keynote speaker at the CEDAR (Coupling, Energetics and Dynamics of Atmospheric Regions) conference in Boulder, Colorado. "50 years of gravity waves" was the theme of his talk, and the tribute was attended by hundreds of students and colleagues who acknowledged Colin as the father of the field. In 2018, the University of Toronto renamed the Loudon Medal in Physics, which Colin had been awarded in 1949 for excellence in physics in his graduating year. It is now the Loudon-Hines Medal in Physics. Both Colin and Bernice found rich pleasure in theatre and literature. In the mid-1990s, Colin set out to realize a longtime dream: to write fiction. A trilogy of his novels was launched in 2009 at the Gladstone Hotel as part of the esteemed and alternative "This is Not a Reading Series." (The entire family wore matching lab coats and Einstein wigs, staging a "Colin Hines Family Science Fair" as he read from his work.) Colin loved the family's cottage on Otty Lake and spent many happy summers there – sailing, writing his scientific papers and novels, watching Jays games, and spending time with family and friends. In recent years, he was cared for with great love and compassion by his caregivers – including Joannah Gloria, Lodoe Chotso, Elaine Malia, and Revelina Paguirigan – and by all of the extraordinary team at Kensington Gardens, Toronto. Gratitude also to the wonderful caregivers at Mosaic Home Care. Colin died in his sleep of natural causes. His children were with him to the end. There will be a private family ceremony. A small memorial for friends will follow at a later time. Please make any donations to The Kensington Health Foundation. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org
.