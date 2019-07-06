CAMERON, COLIN WILLIAM (BILL) Passed away at Leacock Care Centre in Orillia on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the age of 89. He was predeceased by his spouse Kathleen Anne (Kay) Cameron in 2011. Father to Robert Cameron and his wife Susan, Cathy Sheldon and predeceased spouse Allan Sheldon in 2015, David Cameron and his spouse Ellen. Loving grandchildren Scott (Justine), Steven (Gabby), Colin (Shannon), Chris (Ashley), Tara (Stephen) and Paul (Hillary). Great-grandchildren Damon, Naomi, James, Natalie, Angus, Owen, Evren and Iver. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), Burlington (905-632-3333), on Friday, July 12th from 5-8 p.m., with a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 13th at 10 a.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Appleby United Church or the . www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019