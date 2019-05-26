O'CONNOR, COLLEEN ANN (KENNY) Passed away peacefully May 23, 2019, at Markham Stouffville Hospital. Born March 15, 1933 in Guelph, Ontario. Colleen was married for over 61 years to Terry (Arthur Terence O'Connor). Colleen was predeceased by her daughter Mary Angela and is survived by Karen, Kevin (Laurie), Chris (Heather), Maggie, Mike (Michaela) and Teresa (Todd). Colleen was the loving Nana to 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and the aunt to many. Colleen was predeceased by her parents Alexander and Selina Kenny and her brothers Don (late Edna), Stu (late Evelyn), Joe (Diane) and Doug (late Janet) and is survived by brothers Bill (late Florence) and David (late Linda) and sisters Joan Zuwala (late Chess), Margaret Campagnolo (late Para), Cathy and Barbara. Colleen was also predeceased by George, Marguerite, Morgan, Helen, Geraldine and Maurice (Marilyn) O'Connor and Moira Ste. Marie (Ron). She is survived by Patricia and Denis (Ursula) O'Connor. Those wishing to honour her life are invited to Dixon-Garland Funeral Home (166 Main St. N., Markham), on Monday, May 27th from 1 to 3 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 28th at St. Patrick's Parish (5633 Hwy. 7, Markham), at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery (355 Taunton Rd. E., Whitby). Donations in Colleen's honour may be made to Canadian Foodgrains Bank.

