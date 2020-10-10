CLARKE, Colleen Viola Joined her beloved husband Frederick Joseph Clarke on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the age of 90. Cherished mother of Frederick (Debbie) and Glynis (Jan), her grandchildren Richard (Jennifer), Matthew (Natalie), Adriana (George), Luke (Sarah), Sarah (Benjamin) and her great-grandchildren Rachel, Elizabeth, Livia, Maverick, George and Hazel. Colleen would like you to know that in her final days she was in peace. Her work is done, and she will be reunited with her family and friends in heaven. A private family Mass has taken place. She is buried at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson Canada. Online condolences may be made at www.andrewscommunityfuneralcentre.com