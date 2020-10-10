1/1
Colleen Viola CLARKE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Colleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLARKE, Colleen Viola Joined her beloved husband Frederick Joseph Clarke on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the age of 90. Cherished mother of Frederick (Debbie) and Glynis (Jan), her grandchildren Richard (Jennifer), Matthew (Natalie), Adriana (George), Luke (Sarah), Sarah (Benjamin) and her great-grandchildren Rachel, Elizabeth, Livia, Maverick, George and Hazel. Colleen would like you to know that in her final days she was in peace. Her work is done, and she will be reunited with her family and friends in heaven. A private family Mass has taken place. She is buried at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson Canada. Online condolences may be made at www.andrewscommunityfuneralcentre.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Community Funeral Centre - Brama
8190 Dixie Road
Brampton, ON L6T5N9
9054568190
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andrews Community Funeral Centre - Brama

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved