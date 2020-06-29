COLOMBA SANSANO
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share COLOMBA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SANSANO, COLOMBA Passed peacefully on June 27, 2020 at 92 years. Devoted wife of 62 years to the late Antonio. Loving mother to Nino (late Nancy), the late Mike (Maureen) and Anna (Vince). Cherished nonna to 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Friends will be received at Ward Funeral Home, 4671 Hwy. 7, on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. RSVP online or at 905- 851-9100 for attendance. A Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, 300 Ansley Grove Rd., Woodbridge on Friday at 9:30 a.m. Entombment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ward Funeral Homes Woodbridge Chapel
4671 Highway # 7
Woodbridge, ON L4L 1S6
(905) 851-9100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved