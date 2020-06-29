COLOMBA SANSANO

SANSANO, COLOMBA Passed peacefully on June 27, 2020 at 92 years. Devoted wife of 62 years to the late Antonio. Loving mother to Nino (late Nancy), the late Mike (Maureen) and Anna (Vince). Cherished nonna to 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Friends will be received at Ward Funeral Home, 4671 Hwy. 7, on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. RSVP online or at 905- 851-9100 for attendance. A Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, 300 Ansley Grove Rd., Woodbridge on Friday at 9:30 a.m. Entombment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.



