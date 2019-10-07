IVANY, COLONEL MARION EILEEN (nee GREEN) Promoted to Glory in Georgetown, ON, on October 3, 2019, in her 95th year. Marion, "the wee one", was born in Toronto and spent her life serving in The Salvation Army across Canada and in Mexico and Central America. Predeceased by Cal, her dear husband of 61 years. Marion was an encourager, giving, sacrificing, an example of a strong, Christian, female leader. Loving mother of Major David (Beverly) of Toronto, Bruce (Anne) of Abbotsford, Paul (Elizabeth) of Georgetown, Cathie (Peter Koehnen) of Streetsville. Grandmother to Rochelle (John), Joel (Miriam), Kirsten, Joshua (Jenn); Michael (Monica), Sarah (Jonny), Stephen; Kimberly, Lindsay, Jillian; David, Jesse. Great-grandmother to Kieran, Brennan, Sammy, Aiden, Liam, Sadie, Max, Carter, Jaxon, Ella, Judah and Sammy. Predeceased by her brother Gordon and sister Peggy. Survived by her sister-in-law, Eileen. A service to celebrate Marion's life will be held on Wednesday, October 16th at 11:00 a.m. at The Salvation Army Yorkminster Citadel, 1 Lord Seaton Road, Toronto. Visitation will take place on October 15th from 7 - 9 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bennett Health Care Centre, 1 Princess Anne Drive, Georgetown, where Marion received excellent, compassionate care for 7 years. "It is well with my soul." To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

