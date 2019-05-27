Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CONCETTA (ZITA) CONFALONE. View Sign Obituary

CONFALONE, CONCETTA (ZITA) September 16, 1926 - May 25, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Concetta Confalone announces her passing on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in her 92nd year. Born in Roseto, Valfortore, Italy on September 16, 1926. Beloved wife of the late Francesco. Dear mother of Pasquale (Nancy) and Michael (Debra). Grandmother of Jennifer, Frank "J.J.", Jessica and Kristine. Great-grandmother of Ashley, Isabelle and Hailee. She will be held dearly in the hearts of her nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and many friends. Special thanks to the staff of the Juravinski Hospital and The Meadows Long Term Care for weeks of constant and professional care. The family will receive relatives and friends at the FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E. (near James) on Wednesday, May 29th from 5-9 p.m. Vigil Prayers will be on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church, 440 King St. E., on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. Reception to follow at The Sons of Italy Hall, 499 King St. E., Hamilton, Ontario. Donations can be made in Concetta's memory to St. Joseph's Health Care or to the Alzheimer Society.

