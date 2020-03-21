|
FERRONE, CONCETTA December 3, 1932 - March 19, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beautiful wife and mother, Concetta Ferrone (nee Di Zio). Beloved wife of Ernino for 65 years, and cherished mother to Joey (Gilda) and Donna (Mario/Mauro). She was a loving grandmother, Nonna Connie to Christina (Andrew), Andrew, David, Monica (Jeffrey), and Lorraine; and great-grandmother to Alex, Lauren, Anthony and Baby Barbieri (arriving in coming weeks). Concetta had eight brothers and sisters (Maria, Donato, Ettore, Rocco, Angiolina, Umberto, Giuseppina, Pasqualina) and she is survived by her sister Pasqualina in Italy. Concetta will be missed by family and friends. Zia Concettina was a favourite to her nieces and nephews for her affection, kindness, and happy outlook. She was always ready for a game of cards with her friends or a chat on the telephone. Concetta was an amicable person who always strived for harmony among people. God welcomes her into heaven and she is reunited with her parents, siblings and grandson Drew. Forever remembered in our hearts for her joy of life, her strong and deep love for her family, and her creativity in all she did. She was a skilled seamstress and along with her sister, Angiolina, they made many brides happy sewing them exquisite bridal gowns. People often told us how classy and charming she was. Her happiest times were surrounded by the whole family at the dinner table eating the delicious food she prepared for them with skill and pride. Concetta often said to Ernino, "Look at the beautiful family we created". They shared a true love for each other all their married life. Special thanks to: Dr. Darren Kagal and Nurse Practitioners Karen, Colleen and Janet at the North York General Hospital Heart Function Clinic who cared for her the last 10 years; Nurse Practitioners: Karen Lock at NYGH Palliative Care Clinic, Alice Luk at Palliative Care Central LHIN; and the staff at Hill House Hospice for their warmth and caring in her final days. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations made to the Hill House Hospice, Richmond Hill. http://hillhousehospice.com/donate/ Due to the recent health concerns presented by the Coronavirus, private family funeral arrangements have been made. In the coming months, when it is safe, there will be a memorial gathering to celebrate her life.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020