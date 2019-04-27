LUCIFORA, CONCETTA Peacefully, with her family at her side, at home on April 24, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of Michele Lucifora. Loving mother of Orazio "Russ" and his wife Carmen. Dear nonna of Michael Lucifora and his fiancé Amanda, Daniel Lucifora and his wife Emily. Friends may visit on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East, Thornhill, ON (Bayview and Langstaff). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Chapel of St. Joseph in the funeral home on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 12 p.m. Interment to be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hospital for Sick Children would be appreciated by the family as your expression of sympathy. "Nobody here forever"
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019