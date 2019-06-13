BURKE, CONNIE Passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the age of 87. Cherished daughter of the late Ila Murphy. Devoted wife of the late Sydney Burke. Dear sister of Jim Carlton, Bill (Joanne) Murphy and the late Pat Geary. Beloved mother of Randy (Yvette) Burke, Carol Burke and the late Gary Burke. Grandmother of the most adored children, Amy, Heather, Michelle, Andrea, Jessica and David. Great-grandmother of Tyler, Shelby, Kael, Nathaniel, Myles, Theo and Aksel. Great-aunt of Jacob and Damien. Connie was always loving and supportive of her entire family. She will be dearly missed. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St., Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 13, 2019