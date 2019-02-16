BLANEY, Connie Doreen (nee BLACK) With a final sigh Connie Blaney passed peacefully in her 87th year on February 10, 2019 in Alliston, Ontario surrounded by family. Formerly from Scarborough, she had moved to Alliston to be closer to family and resided at Riverwood Senior Living. She enjoyed her time there making new friends and creating lots of laughs. And now as Connie would say "to make a long story short..." She was predeceased by her husband Thomas Blaney of 46 years and 5 siblings. Tom and Connie sadly lost their first born child Jeffrey in 1955. She is survived by her youngest sister Pat Pettit (Cliff) of Calgary, Alberta and her 2 children Nancy Blaney (Jo Lunn) of Banff, Alberta and Paul Blaney (Heather) of Beeton, Ontario. Her real legacy however, is her 4 grandchildren Jeff and Erin Blaney, Gabe and Hannah Lunn, whom she loved unconditionally. They will miss her dearly. No formal service is planned at this time. A family celebration will follow in the spring. Condolences can be left at druryfuneralcentre.com and donations gratefully accepted through the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2019