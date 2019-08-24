Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CONNIE (KANAKO) MENDE. View Sign Obituary

MENDE, CONNIE (KANAKO) Passed away peacefully in her 94th year, at her home, on August 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Saul (Hisao) Mende. Loving mother of David (Janice) Mende and Janice (Erik) Bennink. Devoted and proud grandmother of Mitchell, Leah, Michaela and Isabella. Survived by dear sisters Betty, Alice and Gail and predeceased by sisters Dorothy, Helen, Mary, infant Toshiko and brothers Shigeru and Noboru. Connie leaves her legacy of a fulfilled life. She lived in Alberta, British Columbia and finally Ontario, where she and Saul raised their family running a small retail business in Scarborough. To her children and grandchildren, Connie instilled her gifts of kindness, laughter, empathy and love of family. She also passed along her appreciation of sharing time for great meals with loved ones. She will be greatly missed by all of us and remembered forever in our minds and hearts. Our gratitude to the angels in her home at The Wexford Residence who cared for her until her passing. Connie will rest with her late husband Saul in a private family inurnment at Highland Memory Gardens, Toronto. A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Wexford Residence Foundation or a charity of your choice are appreciated.

