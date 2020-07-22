DRECKMANN, Conradine Maria (nee MAYER) September 11, 1934 - July 17, 2020 Passed away peacefully with her children by her side. Reunited in Heaven with her loving husband of 60 years, Waldemar. Beloved mother to Robert (Gabriella), Angela (Glen) and Peter (Vanessa). Cherished Oma to Stephanie (George), Alicia, Ethan, Xavier and Abigail. Dear great-grandmother to Ava. Survived by her siblings, Maria (the late Erwin), Zenta (Horst) and Herbert (Dagmar). Sister-in-law to Elfie. Predeceased by her brothers, Adalbert and Ludwig (the late Meta). She will also be fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. We would like to thank everyone for their love, support and words of comfort during this difficult time, it is greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance at the visitation and funeral will be by invitation only. The service will be livestreamed for public viewing on Friday, July 24th, at 10 a.m. Visit www.etouch.ca
for webcasting details and online condolences.