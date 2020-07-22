1/1
Conradine Maria DRECKMANN
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Conradine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DRECKMANN, Conradine Maria (nee MAYER) September 11, 1934 - July 17, 2020 Passed away peacefully with her children by her side. Reunited in Heaven with her loving husband of 60 years, Waldemar. Beloved mother to Robert (Gabriella), Angela (Glen) and Peter (Vanessa). Cherished Oma to Stephanie (George), Alicia, Ethan, Xavier and Abigail. Dear great-grandmother to Ava. Survived by her siblings, Maria (the late Erwin), Zenta (Horst) and Herbert (Dagmar). Sister-in-law to Elfie. Predeceased by her brothers, Adalbert and Ludwig (the late Meta). She will also be fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. We would like to thank everyone for their love, support and words of comfort during this difficult time, it is greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance at the visitation and funeral will be by invitation only. The service will be livestreamed for public viewing on Friday, July 24th, at 10 a.m. Visit www.etouch.ca for webcasting details and online condolences.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Livestream Service at www.etouch.ca
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elgin Mills Cemetery, Crematorium and Visitation Centre
1591 Elgin Mills Road East
Richmond Hill, ON L4S 1M9
(905) 737-1720
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Elgin Mills Cemetery, Crematorium and Visitation Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 23, 2020
Dr. Dreckmann & family, I'm so sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences. May your dear mom & Oma R. I. P.
Anita Basso
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
Dr. Dreckmann & family, I'm so sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences. May your dear mom & Oma R. I. P.
Anita Basso
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved